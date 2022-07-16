Weather Blog

Rain chances this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much needed rain is heading to Indiana this weekend. A few showers this morning and more rain on the way for Sunday.

TODAY: We’ll start off the weekend with a few showers. Rain will be possible for the first part of the day Saturday. It’s going to be warm and humid with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Rain tapers off around midday and it ends up being a pretty nice afternoon.

TONIGHT: Look for clouds to increase later tonight. There’s a few spotty showers that develop during the overnight hours. It stays mild and muggy with lows near 70.

SUNDAY: Look for lots of clouds to end the weekend and much needed rain. Showers will be possible on and off during the day. Some spots may get up to a half inch. Temperatures stay in the middle to upper 70s for the afternoon.

MONDAY: We may see a few lingering showers early Monday. Otherwise look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: It gets hot with mostly sunny skies and highs near 90.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures stay in the lower 90s for much of next week. It will be sunny and hot with little chance for showers through the weekend.