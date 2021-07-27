Weather Blog

Rain chances to return by Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another hot summer day is in the books for us as we worked in more humidity and hazy air. We will turn towards the return of rain and storm chances with humidity levels continuing to increase.

Tuesday night: A warm and muggy night will be on deck statewide with lows only falling into the upper 60s.

Wednesday: The summer heat and humidity will continue to roll along through our Wednesday. Highs look to climb into the low 90s with heat index values approaching the upper 90s.

Thursday: Rain and storm chances are set to return for our Thursday. Activity will likely be ongoing very early Thursday for areas mainly north of interstate 70. This round of showers and storms could contain isolated severe storms north of Indy with damaging winds being the primary threat.

Additional rain and storms will develop Thursday afternoon and continue into the evening hours.

This round of activity will also feature the threat for isolated severe storms for the southern two-thirds of the state. The main threats at this time are damaging winds and hail. Any storm will contain heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

It will feel miserable overall for Thursday with highs rising into the upper 80s to mid 90s.

8 Day Forecast: Once Thursday’s system moves out of our state, relief will slide in just in time to end the workweek. Highs will taper off into the low 80s through the weekend with humidity levels dropping as well. Most of the weekend looks to be dry with the exception of the chance for scattered showers on Sunday. The cooler and more comfortable weather trend will persist into next week.