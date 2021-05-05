Weather Blog

Rain chances to return for Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got to enjoy the return of bright skies for our Wednesday! Breezy winds did make things feel a little bit chilly, but we managed to work our way into the 60s.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies and breezy winds will linger around through our Wednesday night. It will be cooler than last night as we will bottom out in the low 40s.

Thursday: We will start off our Thursday on a dry note. Cloud cover will pick up through the afternoon hours ahead of our next chance for rain. Isolated showers and storms will begin to develop Thursday and become more widespread close to sunset.

Highs will remain below average as we will top out in the low to mid 60s.

Friday: Showers are likely before sunrise Friday, and then we look to dry out for the remainder of the day. A similar day temperature wise to Thursday is expected with highs rising into the low to mid 60s.

8 Day Forecast: A slight warming trend will work its way into the forecast for this weekend. Showers and storms look to return late Saturday and continue through Sunday for Mother’s Day. Dry time will return by the first half of the new workweek next week before additional rain chances slide in for next Wednesday. Below normal temperatures will stick around with us through the extended forecast.