Rain chances to start next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Humidity remains high for now, but there is relief in sight for mid-week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers and storm. Most pop-up storms in the southern half of Indiana will come to an end at sunset. Low temperatures in the mid 70s.

TOMORROW: There will be a good amount of dry time with partly cloudy skies. Chances at showers and storms increase late in the day (sooner north), but the severe risk remains very low. High temperatures in the upper 80s, and still muggy.

TUESDAY: Showers and storms likely with a cold front crossing central Indiana. The best chance of rain comes in the first half of the day. High temperatures in the low 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Although we have rain chances to start off the week, the severe risk is very low. Mid-week the humidity will decrease and there will be multiple days of sunshine in seasonable temperatures into the weekend.