Weather Blog

Rain chances Wednesday, warmup to continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got to work in a more bright and warmer Tuesday statewide, but we did hang onto those breezy winds during the day. Rain chances are set to return for Wednesday as we continue to bring in warmer weather.

Tuesday night: Skies will remain partly cloudy as we work in a chilly night with lows dipping into the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday: Cloud cover is set to build back in for our Wednesday. A few showers are possible during the first half of the day before numerous showers develop closer to sunset. Some rumbles of thunder are also possible.

Highs will rise into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: A mainly cloudy day will be on tap for our Thursday as we attempt to tack on our first 70° day of the month. Showers look to return by the nighttime hours.

8-Day Forecast: The warming trend continues into our Friday with isolated storms on and off throughout the day. The warmest air of the year will then swing in with highs making a run towards the 80s. This warm air will lead way to another weather maker with rain and storm chances for Sunday and Monday. A cooldown looks to then move into the forecast going into next week.