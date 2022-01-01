Weather Blog

Rain changing to snow Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A storm system is bringing rain to the area today and colder temperatures by the end of the weekend.

TODAY: There will be moderate to heavy rain at times today. Colder air works into northern Indiana this afternoon, changing the rain to snow. We’ve already recorded our high for the day shortly after midnight. Temperatures drop into the upper 40s by the afternoon. We may pick up almost an inch of rain in central and southern Indiana while areas in the northern part of the state see 3-6 inches of snow.

TONIGHT: Clouds hang around for the night. Colder air works into the state with rain changing to a brief mix then snow. We may see some minor accumulations up to a half inch in some spots. Temperatures fall to the 20s with winds picking up out of the north.

SUNDAY: A few flurries will be possible early Sunday morning. Look for mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered snow showers. It’s going to be breezy and chilly with highs near freezing.

MONDAY: A cold start for the morning with temperatures in the teens should be expected. We’ll see lots of sunshine with highs around freezing.

8DAY FORECAST: The pretty quiet weather continues for the first few days of the week. Tuesday will bring sunshine with highs near 40. A system heads into the area Thursday, bringing a chance of snow with it. Temperatures drop dramatically behind the storm. May spots may drop into the single digits with highs near 20 on Friday.