Weather Blog

Rain, cooler temps to follow fantastic weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana had a marvelous Friday to conclude the workweek with near-normal temperatures and bright skies!

This nice weather pattern is set to roll on into our weekend before we turn the page toward rain chances and a cooldown.

Friday night: We will work in a cool and mainly clear night with lows dipping into the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Another picture-perfect weather day is on the way Saturday! Abundant sunshine and low humidity will also stick with us as highs rise into the low 80s.

Sunday: A mainly sunny start is expected before we gradually see an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures look to be slightly warmer with highs topping out in the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: A series of rain and storm chances will enter the forecast for a good chunk of next week. This activity will draw in a small cooldown with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 70s through midweek. No severe weather was expected in the long term.