Rain exits today, snow squalls possible Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much needed rain has brought many locations 0.25-0.75″ in the last 24 hours. Rain will be winding down, but a cold front is on the way that will bring some snow squalls to the state on Monday.

TODAY: Fog and showers start to wrap up by mid-morning. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies still will be around through the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Low temperatures in the low 30s.

MONDAY: Scattered snow showers and few snow squalls will be possible in the morning to mid-afternoon.

The main focus will be mainly north and east of Indianapolis this is where measurable snow would be most likely. Snow squalls can rapidly deteriorate roadways, so beware of quick changes tomorrow. Wind gusts over 35 mph are possible. High temperatures in the mid-30s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures remain cool on Tuesday, but the sunshine returns. Wednesday through the weekend temperatures will climb and consistently run above average (average high 40). Rain chances also return on Friday with spotty rain chances on the weekend.

