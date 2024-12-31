Rain, falling temps and windy to end the year | Dec 31, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Rain and even a few thunderstorms early this morning. Windy today with falling temperatures as we end 2024.

TODAY: Showers and even a few thunderstorms possible during the first part of the day today. We’re going to look for some light, maybe even moderate pockets of rain at times during the day. Rain will continue throughout the afternoon and eventually as colder air moves in we could see some of that rain changing over to some white snow later today. We will see breezy conditions winds may gust at times near 20 and 25 mph. We have already seen our high temperature for the day that was early on this morning. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s later this afternoon.

TONIGHT: A few showers will turn into a few light snow showers later on tonight. It will be breezy as you say goodbye to 2024 and usher in the new year. And colder low temperatures will fall into the upper twenties near 30.

TOMORROW: The new year brings with it near normal temperatures. We will see highs on the colder side into the mid-30s which is much closer to normal for this time of the year. Look for mainly cloudy skies could even see a few scattered snow showers possible.

On Thursday a system moves through and we’ll look for a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We could also see a chance for some light snow late Thursday into early Friday morning. Could pick up maybe an inch possibly up to 2 in and some locations.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Cold air conditions as we head into the end of the week with highs only in the 20s on Friday and are partly cloudy sky. Apparently to mostly cloudy sky on Saturday with highs only in the twenties. On Sunday we’re watching a system that looks like taking a further southerly track this will mean snow showers possible Sunday into Monday with colder temperatures staying into the twenties.