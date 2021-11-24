Weather Blog

Rain for Thanksgiving Day, much colder by Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got to enjoy a warmer day across the state with the help of breezy winds out of the south. However, this pleasant weather will quickly come to an end as we are tracking rain for Thanksgiving and another shot of cold air to follow.

Wednesday night: Skies will be cloudy as we look towards our next chance for rain. Showers are set to develop mainly after midnight.

Lows will only bottom out in the mid 40s with winds staying breezy out of the south.

Thanksgiving Day: Prepare for a damp Thanksgiving as rain will be ongoing through a good chunk of the morning hours. There is even the possibility of a wintry mix in mainly the northern third of the state by the nighttime hours. Winds will start off on the lighter side before picking back up a little bit by the afternoon.

If you are participating in the Drumstick Dash (9 AM race start time) in Broad Ripple tomorrow morning, temperatures will hover in the mid 40s with rain showers occurring. Temperatures will gradually decrease throughout the day with numbers in the 30s after sunset. Highs will top out in the mid 40s during the morning hours.

Friday: We will wake up to a cold start to our Friday with temperatures in the mid 20s. Skies will become mostly clear, but we will struggle in the temperature department overall. Highs will only manage to rise into the mid to upper 30s.

8-Day Forecast: After a cold end to the week, we look to quickly rebound back into the mid 40s for Saturday. There is the chance for a rain/snow mix late Saturday, which will lead way for a slightly cooler Sunday. A gradual warming trend will then slide into the forecast next week with highs eventually cresting back towards the 50s by next Thursday.