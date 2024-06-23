Rain is likely this morning, turning partly cloudy Sunday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A line of showers and storms is working through the state this morning. Rain is likely with some hearing some rumbles of thunder waking up.

TODAY: Showers and storms are likely this morning during the breakfast hours. Everything along this line will likely be below severe limits. Spotty showers are still possible through midday after this initial wave. Most areas turn partly cloudy and dry for the afternoon behind a cold front. Southeastern Indiana is under a marginal (1/5) risk of strong storms for redevelopment this afternoon. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Most spots finish with under 0.5″ from this system.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies work in along with the first hints of more comfortable air. Low temperatures in the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Dew points will be in the pleasant category. Plenty of sunshine to open the work week with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Heat and humidity immediately bounce back for Tuesday ahead of our next storm system Tuesday night into Wednesday. Behind this cold front, highs will be in the 80s for the rest of the week. Central Indiana may have to monitor for additional shower chances next weekend.