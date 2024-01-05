Rain morphs to snow as the temperature drops overnight

TONIGHT

Friday night is when the system begins to move into the state as the starting precipitation type. At some point during the early overnight hours, rain will transition to snow. Roadways will be wet before bedtime in the southern half of the state.

TOMORROW

Going towards daybreak Saturday, we’re looking at mostly all snow with a little bit of mixed precip at times. By Saturday afternoon, much of the activity should be exiting central Indiana from this first system.

Here is our first official snowfall forecast map with Saturday morning’s snow. Best chance for accumulating snow overall will be in eastern Indiana. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 30s.

TOMORROW NIGHT

A second, and weaker, system will begin to show its presence late Saturday night with some rain showers. Expect the majority of the snow to fall in the northern half of the state and prepare for a trace to a half inch in locations where you do receive snow. Some rain will be mixed in with the snow too.

SUNDAY

Some rain will be around going into Sunday with snow potentially mixing in at times for mostly the northern half of Indiana. This snow chance will be mainly confined to Sunday morning. We look to dry out by Sunday night.

This second system will not produce much snow accumulation for mainly the northern half of the state.

Highs will top out in the upper 30s.

8-Day Forecast

We’ll enter the new workweek on a quiet and slightly warmer note with highs back in the low 40s on Monday. By late Monday night, we’ll be watching a bigger and stronger system roll in with Tuesday being the main day of emphasis for precipitation. Right now, the track is still unclear, but a rain/snow mix remains in play with possible accumulation. What is known though is that it will turn windy Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts over 30 MPH at times. Colder air settles in after this system as well.