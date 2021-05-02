Weather Blog

Rain moves in Sunday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –After a warm, dry weekend, the rain starts to move in Sunday night. There will be several periods of showers between tonight and Tuesday.

Tonight: Thickening clouds with showers and possible thunderstorms moving in this evening. On and off showers expected overnight. Low temperature about 60. With .10″ to .25″ inch of rain possible.

The most intense period of storms will be late Monday into Monday night. that is when we have at least a slight possibility of severe storm.

The rain moving in tonight is fairly light and is the leading edge of a weather system that will impact our weather for a few days.

Monday: Cloudy with some dry weather but also showers and thunderstorms off and on through the day. High temperature near 75. An additional.10″ to .25″ of rain possible.

Monday night: More showers and thunderstorms at times. Some severe storms possible. High near 75. An additional .10″ to .25″ of rain possible. Low about 60.

Tuesday: Showers off and on during the day and then ending by Tuesday evening. High in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Clearing and cooler. High 62.