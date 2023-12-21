Rain returning Friday, well above normal for Christmas weekend with additional activity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite extra cloud cover through our Thursday, we got to have another 50 degree day. Above normal temperatures will continue into Christmas weekend with a couple of good chances for rain.

To also note, winter will officially begin tonight at 10:27 PM EST.

Thursday night: We will keep ahold of mostly cloudy skies for tonight. Scattered shower activity is possible in mainly the northern third of Indiana overnight.

Lows will dip into the mid 30s.

Friday: Another 50 degree day will be on tap with increasing rain chances. The northern third of Indiana will have the best chance for rain throughout the day. This will be more on and off before coverage turns widespread Friday night into central Indiana.

Saturday: Some showers may linger into Saturday morning before we gradually dry out by the afternoon hours.

Rainfall totals look to mainly be under half an inch for central Indiana with possibly higher totals north from Friday into Saturday.

Highs will get into the low to mid 50s.

8-Day Forecast: A couple of showers could occur on Sunday for Christmas Eve, but it will be mainly dry with the potential for a few peeks of sunshine. Highs will be up to 15-20 degrees above normal for this time of the year with numbers nearing the 60 degree mark. Then, we’ll track more widespread rain on Christmas Day as it looks like a good chunk of the day will be wet. Highs regardless on Christmas Day will get into the mid 50s as winds will be breezy out of the south. Some showers may persist into next Tuesday and Wednesday with colder air returning.