Weather Blog

Rain returns Friday, then gradual turn toward hot temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After getting to enjoy a magnificent Thursday, rain chances will quickly return to end the workweek. We will then turn our attention toward a streak of hot temperatures next week.

Thursday night: Cloud cover will partially increase tonight with skies becoming partly cloudy. Lows are set to dip into the upper 50s.

Friday: Have the rain gear handy as showers and isolated storms develop in the afternoon and evening hours. Severe weather is not expected.

Highs look to rise into the mid 70s.

Weekend: We will see cloud cover decrease going into our Saturday, and this will open the door on what will be a nice afternoon. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 70s. The warmup continues through Sunday with temperatures returning to the 80s with a gradual increase in humidity. Dry weather is also expected for Saturday before we work in the chance for a few spotty storms Sunday.

8-Day Forecast: The return of the 80s on Sunday will lead way to the hottest week of the year for next week. Next Tuesday and Wednesday, especially, look to feature highs in the low to mid 90s. With these temperatures and higher humidity values in place, heat index values could push into the triple digits. It is also worth noting that we will be near record high territory for Tuesday (record is 94°) and Wednesday (record is 94°) as well. The heat will stick around through the end of next week with storm chances next Thursday.