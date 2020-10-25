Rain returns Monday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Cloudy skies overnight with rain moving into the state for Monday.

TONIGHT: We’ll see mostly cloudy skies during the overnight hours. There’s a slight chance we may see a little patch mist or drizzle. It will be cool with lows falling into the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Monday starts off dry but cloudy. There’s a chance for a few scattered showers during the day but the better chance of rain arrives later in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be below normal near 50.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain will be likely during the evening hours on Monday and continue into the overnight hours. It will be chilly with lows dropping into the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Look for a cloudy and cool day Tuesday. There’s a chance for a few scattered showers during the day. Highs climb into the upper 40s.

Trending Headlines

8DAY FORECAST: We’ll be dry for Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies. Additional rain returns on Thursday into the first part of Friday. Sunshine returns for Halloween and the rest of next weekend. Highs continue to be slightly below normal in the middle 50s.