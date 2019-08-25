Rain returns Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Clouds begin to increase tonight with rain heading this way for Monday.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase during the evening but it will remain dry if you have any plans outdoors before midnight. Temperatures fall into the low and middle 70s. Overnight there’s a chance for a few isolated showers. It’s going to be mild with lows only falling into the middle to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Showers will be possible as early as the morning commute. Look for lots of clouds periods of showers and even a few thunderstorms. It’s going to be a little muggier during the afternoon. Due to the clouds and rain temperatures stay in the middle 70s which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

TUESDAY: A few showers linger into the first part of Tuesday. Isolated showers remain possible at lunchtime with mostly cloudy skies. Finally the rain exits the area later in the afternoon and evening. Highs climb close to 80.

8DAY FORECAST: We’re in store for a dry stretch of weather. Look for lots of sunshine through the middle and end of the work week. Temperatures fall into the upper 70s. The cooler temperatures stick around for next weekend too.