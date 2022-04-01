Weather Blog

Rain returns Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another chilly day was the story statewide to begin April as some locations struggled to warm-up during the day. We are set to bring in a batch of warmer air with several chances for rain.

Friday night: Clouds will decrease going into our Friday night. This will lead way to a cold night with lows falling into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: We will have a dry start to our Saturday before cloud cover increases ahead of returning rain chances. Showers are expected to develop in the afternoon hours and linger around after sunset.

Despite the incoming rain, highs look to return to the 50s for much of the state.

Sunday: Sunday will definitely be the better weather day of the weekend with bright skies and near normal temperatures. Enjoy an average early April day with highs rising into the mid to upper 50s.

8-Day Forecast: We are set to work in a stretch of active weather as we go throughout much of next week. Temperatures look to remain near average through Thursday before a cooldown arrives to conclude the week.