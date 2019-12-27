Rain returns this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold front will swing in late this morning and early this afternoon. Highs will hold in the lower 50s this afternoon. We’ll also see a bit more sunshine through the day with a partly sunny sky. Tonight clouds will thicken up with temperatures falling to the lower 40s.

This weekend will be warm one but we’ll increase our chances of showers through Sunday. Showers will arrive late Saturday with high warming to near 60°. Wide spread showers likely Sunday with the highs reaching the lower 60s. Showers will become more scattered Monday.

Colder air will move in late Monday and will transition light rain to flurries through early Tuesday morning. It will also drop temperatures to the 30s for the remainder of the week.