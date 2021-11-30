Weather Blog

Rain returns to start December

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a nice and bright afternoon for the final day of November! As we enter the month of December, we will continue to work in warmer temperatures. We are also tracking the return of rain chances for Wednesday.

Tuesday night: After a pleasant day, clouds will increase throughout the nighttime hours. Lows will bottom out in the low 30s.

Wednesday: We’ll start December with rain chance and cloudy skies. Temperatures will once again warm to above the seasonal normal. Showers are likely during the first half of the day. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to ow 50s.

Thursday: Thursday will be the best weather day of the week, my pick of the week. Winds will pick up a little bit throughout the day, becoming breezy at times. This will be the warmest weather day of the week as highs push towards the upper 50s to low 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Pleasant weather is set to roll on through our Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Much cooler air will return to the state for the upcoming weekend. This cooldown will lead way for additional precipitation chances on Sunday.