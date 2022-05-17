Weather Blog

Rain returns Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After enjoying another fantastic weather day statewide, rain and storm chances will develop for our Wednesday.

Tuesday night: Cloud cover and rain chances will increase overnight with isolated showers forming overnight.

Lows will only fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: Keep the rain gear on hand as we are expecting on and off showers and storms throughout much of our Wednesday.

There is even the possibility for isolated strong to severe storms mainly along and south of interstate 70. The main threats are damaging winds and hail.

Highs look to be slightly cooler with numbers rising into the low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Temperatures are set to make a rebound into the 80s for our Thursday. Much of the state will stay dry, but there could be a few showers that develop late in the day. Highs will rise into the low to mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: The warming trend continues into Friday with hot and windy conditions expected. Much of the day is expected to be dry before another round of rain and storms move in mainly after sunset. We are still watching the potential for stronger storms as well during Friday night. Rain and storm chances stick with us into our Saturday, and this could affect Indy 500 qualifying. Temperatures are set to quickly slip into the upper 60s by Sunday with dry weather sticking around into next week.