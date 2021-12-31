Weather Blog

Rain, snow and cold temperatures to start new year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–A large storm system is going to produce moderate to heavy rain across much of the state while the northern part sees snow.

TONIGHT: Clouds stick around throughout the evening. We’ll stay dry and mild through much of the night. Once we get closer to midnight rain chances increase. If you’re going to be out celebrating the new year, you’ll likely stay dry. Rain develops in the southern part of the state and lifts northward. We’ll see temperatures staying steady in the 50s this evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Look for a soggy Saturday around much of Indiana. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible throughout the day. Some spots may pick up close to an inch of rain. A Flood Watch has been posted for the southern part of Indiana. Rain continues through much of the day. Colder air moves into the northern part of the state bringing moderate snow in South Bend and northwest Indiana. Accumulations are likely in northern Indiana so if you’re traveling use caution. High temperatures will actually be shortly after midnight. Temperatures fall throughout the day and will be in the 40s for the late afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Colder air moves across the state changing the rain over to scattered snow showers. It turns much colder with lows falling into the 20s.

SUNDAY: We may see a few snow showers on Sunday. Little accumulation expected. It’s going to be breezy and chilly with highs near freezing.

MONDAY: It’s going to start off cold with morning temperatures in the teens. Highs climb close to freezing for the afternoon.

8DAY FORECAST: Quiet weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 40 and some sunshine. We’re keeping an eye on a storm system that moves into the state on Thursday. This could bring us some accumulating snow. After it passes much colder air settles into the state. Highs struggle to reach 20 Friday and Saturday with lows in the lower teens.