Rain/snow mix for Thursday night, near normal temps going into the end of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Locations from Vincennes to Bedford picked up on one to two inches of snow Thursday morning before scattered rain and snow spreaded out across the state. We’ll keep a rain/snow mix in play for tonight with potential for more snow accumulation.

Thursday night: As the upper low near us continues to gradually drift south, snow will continue to mix in, especially for areas west and south of Indianapolis. However, all of central Indiana may see some snow showers at times.

The best chance for accumulating snow will be in western and southwestern Indiana with totals potentially getting up to 0.5″-1″ by Friday morning. It must be remembered that this accumulation will be mainly confined to grassy and elevated surfaces. Nonetheless, there will be slick spots that form tonight and during your Friday morning commute.

Lows will fall into the low to mid 30s.

Friday: The aforementioned rain/snow mix will slowly move out of our state going into mid-late morning. For central Indiana, expect spotty shower chances to persist for much of the day.

Don’t expect much (if any) sunshine as highs will struggle to rise into the low 40s.

Saturday: Dry weather will win out going into Saturday, but there will be lots of cloud cover still in place. Winds will also turn a touch breezy out of the south. So, expect a mostly cloudy and breezy Saturday with highs getting into the low to mid 40s.

8-Day Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds will continue through New Year’s Eve on Sunday with highs only in the low 40s. There remains a very low chance for a rain/snow mix Sunday. By the ball drop at midnight, temperatures will dip into the low to mid 30s. We look to start 2024 on a near normal note under partly cloudy skies as highs top out in the mid 30s. By next Wednesday, we may sneak back into the low 40s.