Rain south Monday, wintry mix possible Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A few rain showers are possible south of Indianapolis on this Monday. A wintry mix moves in for Tuesday.

TODAY: We’re starting out with lots of clouds this morning. A batch of rain moves south of the Indianapolis today. Not everyone will see the rain. The farthest north this shield of rain will move is probably Bloomington to Columbus. The rest of the state stays dry with mostly cloudy skies.

The rain showers won’t last all day. They quickly move to the east by the middle of the day. Some of the clouds begin to break up and we may see a little sunshine before it sets today. Highs climb into the middle 40s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: Brief clearing will occur this evening. If you’re heading to the Pacers game it will be partly cloudy with temperatures around freezing. Clouds increase overnight ahead of another weak system moving across the state.

TUESDAY: Another system brings a chance for a wintry mix on Tuesday. Rain and or a few snow showers is possible during the first part of the day. The best chance for seeing any wet snowflakes would be in the northern part of the state. Any precipitation we see will be on the light side. Lots of clouds for the end of the day with rain showers becoming scattered for the afternoon.

Highs climb into the lower 40s for much of the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Look for lots of clouds on Wednesday with temperatures staying into the 40s once again.

8 DAY FORECAST

A big warm up is heading this way for the end of the week. Temperatures climb into the 50s and even middle 50s Friday and Saturday. While it will be much warmer it’s going to be really breezy on Thursday and Friday. More rainfall moves back into the state for the weekend. Rain is possible on Saturday with a rain and snow wintry mix possible on Sunday.