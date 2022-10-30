Weather Blog

Rain still possible on Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers have developed this afternoon and will be sticking around through Halloween.

TONIGHT: On/off showers remain likely with cloud cover firmly in place. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

TOMORROW/HALLOWEEN: Scattered on/off showers remain in place with a low pressure system nearby. Showers won’t be as numerous as Sunday. Rain chances should be dropping off late in the day, but the trick or treat hours are still iffy in terms of staying dry. High temperatures only into the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Some clouds to start off the day, but back to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with the low pressure system off to our east. Temperatures get a little warmer in the mid to upper 60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Plenty of nice days in the forecast for this upcoming work week after Monday. Our normal high is 59 degrees and our temperatures should remain above that throughout the week. By Thursday and Friday, most areas will have a chance at reaching 70 degrees. Next weekend will have more clouds and a rain chance on Sunday.