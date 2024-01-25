Rain Thursday night, briefly dry Friday before another system moves in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We officially stamped in back-to-back 50 degree days here in the Indy metro, and we are deserving of these above average temperatures. More rain though will move in tonight and again for the last weekend of January with a cooldown in store too.

Dense fog advisories will remain in place in northern Indiana until 10 PM EST Thursday night.

Thursday night: Widespread showers are expected for the first half of tonight before rain moves out during the overnight hours. Up to 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rain is possible tonight.

There will also be patchy dense fog as lows drop into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: A brief break from the active pattern will settle in for Friday. However, temperatures will be cooler with cloudy skies and patchy dense fog holding in place. Highs will only rise into the mid 40s, but this is still above average for this time of the year.

Saturday: We’ll open our Saturday on a dry note, but rain will return in the second half of the day with another system rolling in. This will be our fourth round of rain this week. Showers will become likely Saturday afternoon and night. There could even be some snow that mixes in along and north of interstate 70 Saturday night into early Sunday.

Highs will once again top out in the mid 40s.

8-Day Forecast: Some showers may linger into Sunday morning with a continuation of our cooldown. We look to be in the low 40s for Sunday and Monday. Ten, we’ll find ourselves warming back up through midweek next week as we close out January. Highs will push towards the mid 40s next Tuesday and Wednesday.