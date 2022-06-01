Weather Blog

Rain to move out, back to near average temps Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw a slow moving front generate rain and storms throughout much of our Wednesday. This front will lead way to the return of near average temperatures for the remainder of the week.

Wednesday night: Scattered showers and storms stick with us going into the nighttime hours.

Isolated strong to severe storms remain possible as well until mainly sunset. Damaging winds and hail are the primary concern.

Lows are set to be cooler than last night with numbers falling into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Scattered shower chances remain possible Thursday morning before we dry things out for the rest of the day.

As Wednesday’s front continues to move away from our state, humidity values are expected to lower a bit. This will result in a mild and more comfortable day on tap with highs only reaching the low to mid 70s.

Friday: A fantastic end to the week is ahead under mainly sunny skies. Humidity values will also remain low as highs rise into the mid to upper 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Highs look to rebound into the 80s this weekend with dry conditions for Saturday and much of Sunday. Rain and storm chances come back into the forecast by early Monday and linger through midweek next week.