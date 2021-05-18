Weather Blog

Rain to move out, heat to build in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We transitioned into a less rainy Tuesday across the state with isolated showers on and off throughout the day. The bulk of the rain remained off to the west in Illinois.

Tuesday night: Isolated showers and storms will continue to be possible through the evening and overnight hours.

Winds will become light as we work in another mild night across the state. Lows will only fall into the low 60s.

Wednesday: A few stray showers are possible through the morning hours. Stray showers will linger around mainly north of interstate 70 during the afternoon hours.

Highs will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday: If you have been wanting summerlike air to make its way into the state, you will be excited to see that we are forecasting a very warm Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Highs will climb into the mid 80s.

8 Day Forecast: The warming trend will continue to end the workweek and throughout the upcoming weekend. It is possible for some areas to hit the 90° mark on Saturday and Sunday as we will inch into the upper 80s by then. A slight cooldown will then move in by next week with scattered storm chances for next Tuesday.