Rain Tuesday night, much cooler Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a beautiful Tuesday afternoon with strong winds, rain showers will return to the state with a sharp cooldown to follow.

Tuesday night: Have the rain gear handy if you are heading out for your Tuesday night as showers will occur through the nighttime hours.

Lows will dip into the low 40s. Breezy winds will also linger around.

Wednesday: Showers will linger into early Wednesday morning before sunrise. An additional stray shower or two cannot be ruled out south of interstate 70 by Wednesday afternoon.

Much cooler air will settle in across the state as we will only manage to rise into the upper 40s to low 50s for our high temperatures. Breezy winds will stick around as well.

Thursday: If you think Thursday’s forecast will be an April Fool’s Joke, that is unfortunately false. A cold start to the month of April is expected as we will struggle to warmup under mainly sunny skies. Highs will only top out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

8 Day Forecast: This cold spell will not last long as we will work in a nice warming trend going into Easter weekend. Highs will quickly jump from the low 50s on Friday to the mid 60s by Saturday. Easter Sunday is looking to be a perfect day for any outdoor activities with highs in the low 70s. The warmup will continue into the fist half of next week before rain chances return next Tuesday.