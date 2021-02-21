Rain with a slight mix Sunday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Rain moves into Indiana later tonight and it may briefly mix with snow in the northern part of the state.

TONIGHT: A system heads into the area later tonight. This will bring a good chance of rain across central Indiana. It may briefly mix with a little sleet and light snow but little to no accumulation is expected. The best chance for seeing any snow would be north of I-70. Temperatures will fall slightly below freezing so there’s a slight chance we may see a few slick spots especially north of Indy. It will also be breezy with winds gusting around 20 and 30 mph.

MONDAY: A few early morning slick spots with a little drizzle or a flurry very early in the morning, otherwise look for some areas of fog and mostly cloudy skies. It will stay a bit breezy during the afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 30s close to 40.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies eventually become partly cloudy. It stays relatively mild compared to the last week with lows fall near freezing.

TUESDAY: Look for lots of sunshine on Tuesday. It’s going to be a beautiful day with highs climbing into the middle 40s which is actually a few degrees above normal for this time of the year.

8DAY FORECAST: Quiet weather continues for much of the work week. Temperatures stay at or above normal for the rest of the week. Look for partly cloudy skies with more sunshine on Friday. There could be a few showers on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures climb close to 50 and into the lower 50s for next weekend.