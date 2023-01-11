Weather Blog

Rainy and breezy Thursday with falling temps; snow possible as well

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re on track for a soggy and windy Thursday with colder air set to sink in behind the system. Snow will also become possible as well.

Wednesday night: Rain chances will increase during the overnight hours with showers and isolated storms developing. Storm chances will be confined to the southern third of the state.

Dense fog is set to also develop overnight as well, which will reduce visibilities to less than half a mile at times. This is why a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect from 1 AM EST to 9 AM EST Thursday morning. Travel with caution during the morning commute.

Temperatures will remain mild tonight with numbers in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Unsettled weather is going to be on deck for Thursday. On and off showers and isolated storms are expected throughout a good portion of the day. Once we get to Thursday night, colder air will support scattered snow chances. Any snow accumulation will be very light and confined to mainly grassy surfaces.

Highs look to take place Thursday morning with numbers in the upper 40s to low 50s. Temperatures will eventually tumble into the 30s by the nighttime hours. On top of the colder air, winds are going to be breezy out of the north with gusts up to 30-35 MPH at times. This will cause wind chill values to sit in the 20s after sunset.

Friday: A return to near normal, yet cold, temperatures will be the story to end the workweek. Winds will stay breezy out of the northwest, and this will lead way to lake effect snow showers drifting down into central Indiana. Highs are going to struggle to get into the mid 30s.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures will stay in the mid 30s through Saturday before we quickly warm back up. By Monday, highs look to rise back into the low 50s, but this will bring more active weather to the forecast. Above normal temperatures will linger through midweek next week.