Weather Blog

Rainy day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Light rain to start the morning with temperatures in the lower 50s. We’re headed to the lower 60s today with showers and storms through the afternoon. We have a flood watch in effect for the southern half of the state through early Wednesday morning. We could see 1-2″ of rain by the end of the day. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s.

Could see a few slick spots early Wednesday morning with highs during the day topping out in the mid 30s with a mix of sun and clouds to start. Our next weather maker will arrive late Wednesday as a light wintry mix overnight as lows fall to the the mid 20s.

Active Thursday with a wtinry mix to snow showers. Snow accumulation is a possibility along side snow accumulation as well. The amounts are still uncertain. Highs through the end of the week will top out in the lower 30s.

Should dry out this weekend it’ll just be cold with highs in the lower to mid 30s through Sunday. Even colder to start next week with highs in the mid 20s.