Rainy end to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are starting out with dry conditions this morning in the metro area. Rain will move in by midday and continue for the first part of the evening hours.

TODAY: Rain pushing in a cross parts of northern Indiana this morning that rain will continue to push eastward and be with central Indiana after the lunch hour and into the early evening hours.

Moderate to heavy rain will be possible but this line will begin to fall apart as it moves across parts of central Indiana.

Humidity values will climb later this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Another round of rain will develop later this evening. If you’re heading to the Indians game or to the colts practice we may actually see some dry time for both of these sporting events. This second round of thunderstorms could be on the stronger side. We do have a level 1 out of a level 5 a marginal risk across much of the state. A level two for western Indiana a slight risk that some of these thunderstorms could produce some gusty winds. Moderate to heavy rain is also possible but it doesn’t look like we are going to see the significant rain that we thought we would earlier in the week. That bullseye has shifted farther off to the south and west.

It will be mild and muggy overnight tonight.

FRIDAY: Friday morning will start off with a chance for some showers and thunderstorms under mostly cloudy skies. Maybe an isolated shower thunderstorm could be on the stronger side. It will be humid and a little warmer with high temperatures climbing into the middle 80s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: A spotty shower with thunderstorm possible on Saturday with highs in the lower 80s. We will dry out for the end of the weekend on Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. Much of next week will start off dry with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures into the lower 80s.