Rainy finish to Wednesday, some showers into Thursday with the chill holding on | Nov. 13, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rain has been sweeping into Indiana since around the lunch hour today and reached the Indy metro by 5 PM.

It will be a wet one tonight with some rain lingering through Thursday. Additional rain is ahead next week with the potential for a much bigger cooldown.

Wednesday night: Widespread rain with pockets of heavier activity are expected through much of tonight.

Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 40s to low 50s by the overnight hours. Winds will also remain breezy with gusts up to 20-25 MPH.

Thursday: Do not expect things to dry up quite yet on Thursday. We’re still going to track the chance for spotty to scattered showers through a good chunk of the day.

Overall rain totals from Wednesday night through Thursday could be in the 1″-2″ for areas mainly south of interstate 70.

Highs are going to struggle to get into the mid 50s with skies being mostly to mainly cloudy.

Friday: A little bit more sunshine looks to work back into the picture for the end of the workweek. However, highs will only get back into the mid 50s due to a light northerly wind that will do just enough to hold our temperatures down.

7-Day Forecast: Temperatures will eventually get back into the 60s by Sunday. More rain chances are possible by early next week. Then, we’re starting to watch for what could be a bigger flip to colder air by midweek next week. There is some uncertainty with how everything evolves, but we may have a large temperature drop next week.