Weather Blog

Rainy Friday, much warmer air to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was not too pleasant for our Thursday as we dealt with soggy conditions for a majority of the day. More of the same is expected for our Friday with storm chances mixed in. Then, we will eventually flip towards a summerlike pattern next week.

Thursday night: We will work in scattered showers and storms for our Thursday night.

Lows are set to stay on the mild side with numbers only dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: For the most part, Friday is set to rinse and repeat Thursday’s weather in terms of rain and storm activity. The difference this time around is that warmer temperatures look to roll in for mainly the southern half of the state. With it being warmer for some, however, this could open the door for isolated stronger storms.

There is a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) of strong to severe storms for areas along and south of interstate 70. Indy is NOT included in the risk at this time. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats. Areas of flooding may develop as well.

Highs look to rise into the mid to upper 60s. Some areas to the north will struggle to get out of the 50s while folks to the south look to jump into the low 70s.

Weekend: We will start our weekend off with cool temps and isolated shower chances. You will want a jacket if you’re planning on taking part in the One America 500 Festival Mini-Marathon or 5K in downtown Indianapolis.

Active weather overall will come to a close after Saturday morning. Cloud cover looks to decrease throughout the day with temperatures topping out in the mid 60s. Mother’s Day on Sunday continues to look tremendous for any outdoor plans with mom! Highs will rise into the low 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Prepare for a big transition towards summerlike air next week. Monday will set the stage for the warmest week of the year with highs climbing into the low 80s. Then, near record high temperatures are possible for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs pushing closer to 90°. Much of next week also looks to be dry.