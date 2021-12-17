Weather Blog

Rainy Friday night, chilly for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are currently ending the workweek on a damp and chilly note. Rain chances are set to linger into Saturday before we look to go into a dry stretch of weather.

Friday night: Have the umbrella if you are heading out tonight as rain is likely throughout the overnight hours. Flooding issues may become a concern south of interstate 70.

Lows will dip into the mid to upper 30s before temperatures crawl into the low to mid 40s by the overnight hours.

Saturday: Expect a rainy start to your Saturday. Showers will move out by the afternoon hours, but skies will remain cloudy.

Highs in the low to mid 40s are set to occur in the morning hours. Temperatures will then decrease throughout the remainder of the day.

If you are planning on heading out to the Colts game against the Patriots Saturday night, it will be on the chilly side. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s by kickoff at 8:15 PM EST.

Sunday: We will get to see the return of sunshine for our Sunday. However, it will be a colder afternoon statewide with highs only rising into the mid to upper 30s.

8-Day Forecast: The workweek looks to open up with slightly above normal temperatures with lots of sunshine. Most of next week is expected to be dry before rain chances return by next Friday (Christmas Eve). Temperatures will be a little bit above normal through much of the extended forecast. If you have any holiday travel plans next week, we are not seeing any major travel disruptions at this time.