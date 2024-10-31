Rainy Halloween, seasonable temps return | Oct. 31, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rain and even thunderstorms moving across parts of the state throughout the day today. It is going to be windy and mild for your Thursday .

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the lunch hour today and then they’ll become widely scattered to isolated later on this evening.

One or two isolated thunderstorms could be on the stronger side especially from Indianapolis and southward. Gusty winds will be the main threat with some of these thunderstorms. The southern part of the state is under a marginal risk.

Non thunderstorm wind gusts may pop up to 30 or 35 mph throughout the day today as the cold front moves across the state. Temperatures today will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s .

THIS EVENING: An isolated shower maybe possible right around trick or treat time. If you do see a shower it will be very light and widely isolated. It will still be a bit breezy and mild with temperatures into the 60s for trick-or-treating.

The latest drought monitor was just issued today and we do see the moderate drought expanded across much of the state. The severe drought has been expanded too.

TONIGHT: Overnight tonight skies gradually clear and it turns cooler with lows falling near 40.

FRIDAY: On Friday look for sunny skies and much cooler conditions. Highs will be in the upper 50s near 60 which is right around normal for this time of the year.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: This weekend we are going to see temperatures bounce back up above normal. On Saturday look for mostly sunny skies with highs into the mid-60s. Partly cloudy skies on Sunday could see a few scattered showers maybe a rumble of thunder with highs climbing into the lower 70s .

Rain chances continue on Monday and Tuesday for election day. Highs will be into the low and middle 70s which is above normal for this time of the year.