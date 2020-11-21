Weather Blog

Rainy Saturday night

by: Tara Hastings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–A few showers this evening with steady rain overnight.

TONIGHT: Rain ramps up across the area tonight. Some spots may see moderate to heavy rain.

Rainfall amounts may reach 1 inch.

It will be cloudy and cool with lows in the upper 30s near 40.

SUNDAY: Colder air mixes into the northern part of the state and may change rain over to a few snow showers in the northeastern part of the state. Rain comes to an end by the middle part of the day. It will be cool, cloudy and breezy with highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 35

MONDAY: Look for lots of sunshine to start the new work week. Highs climb into the middle 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: Clouds begin to increase throughout the day on Tuesday with highs climbing close to 50. Rain develops late Tuesday night and it looks like it sticks around for much of the day Wednesday. Highs stay in the middle 50s for the middle part of the week. The Thanksgiving holiday looks like it will be dry.

