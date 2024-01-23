Rainy stretch with fog at times through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some of central Indiana thankfully avoided any real ice issues earlier this morning, but we did work in 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rain today. We also had our warmest day since Jan 12.

More rounds of rain are on the way over the next couple of days.

Dense Fog Advisories will be in place until 10 AM EST Wednesday.

Tuesday night: We’re eyeing a foggy night under cloudy skies. During the overnight hours, the next round of rain will begin to enter the state.

Lows will be slightly warmer than last night with numbers in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday: Soggy conditions will be in place throughout Wednesday morning. You will want to have the rain gear on hand as you head out the door. We will also start our day with fog. Rain will become much less widespread by the mid-afternoon hours, but there could still be some spurts of mist/very light showers for the remainder of the day.

Even though rain will infiltrate the first half of Wednesday, highs will still be able to rise into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: The active weather train won’t slow down for Thursday as more in the way of rain will move in. This time, we’re looking at on and off rain for much of the day. It’s also worth mentioning that we could have another round of fog develop for Thursday morning.

At this time, over an inch of rain is possible across central Indiana through Thursday with amounts closer to two inches possible in the southern third of the state.

Highs will continue to march upwards despite the lack of sunshine and rain. Numbers will top out in the low to mid 50s in which Thursday will be our warmest day of this week.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll finally break away from the rain to end the workweek on Friday, but in turn we’ll see temperatures cool down into the mid 40s. This break from precipitation will be very short lived as another system will roll into our region for the the final weekend of January. Shower chances will be in place on Saturday and Sunday with even the potential for some snow to mix in Saturday night. Dry air will then take over again by next Monday.