Rainy Sunday with colder air returning by the start of 2025 | Dec. 28, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Rain returns overnight bringing heavy rain and gusty winds back to the forecast.



Tonight: After a warm day we’re cloudy, mild and calm tonight. Showers are likely overnight into Sunday.

Sunday: Prepare for a wet start to the day with steady rain early, heavy downpours are expected at times Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the mid-50s by noon as winds gusts as high as 35 mph. Showers are likely for much of the day, temperatures will fall before sunset as cooler temperatures settle into the state.

Sunday night: Expect a wet, breezy and cooler night as scattered showers continue late and temperatures fall to the 30s. Rainfall totals look to be up to 1″-2″ for a good chunk of Indiana by the end of Sunday.

Monday: Mainly dry conditions are expected Monday, skies will remain cloudy to start the day with temperatures in the 30s. Clouds will make way for a little sunshine Monday afternoon as temperatures warm to the upper 40s.

7-day forecast: The cooling will continue into midweek, expect highs in the upper 40s Tuesday as rain returns. We’ll end the year with cooler conditions as temperatures drop below freezing New Year’s Eve night. Much colder air will sink into the state Wednesday, to start the new year. Dry conditions will eventually return midweek, expect a cloudy and cold start to the new year.