Rainy Thursday, feeling fall-like going into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 80 degree temperature trend we have bee dealing with will come to an end on Thursday. We’ve seen cloud cover increase Wednesday afternoon, and this is preceding lofty changes in this forecast.

Wednesday night: We will turn mainly cloudy tonight. A few showers are possible tonight, especially as we get closer to daybreak Thursday.

The lack of clearing tonight means temperatures won’t drop as far as they have in recent nights. Lows only in the mid 60s.

Thursday: You will want to grab the rain gear on your way out the door Thursday morning. Shower activity will become widespread going into the afternoon hours. Heavier rainfall rates and rumbles of thunder are possible at times. The bulk of the rain looks to be out of the state by late Thursday night.

Highs will be quite cooler due to the rain and cloud cover despite a breezy wind out of the south. Temperatures will only get into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday: The cooldown continues into the end of the workweek with a bit more sunshine. Thursday’s initial front will be overshadowed by a secondary front that could squeeze out some shower potential at any point in the day on Friday.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s as winds turn northwesterly and stay breezy.

8-Day Forecast: Things get even more chilly for the first full weekend of October due to Friday’s front. We’re talking some spots that won’t get out of the 50s for the high on Saturday and Sunday. Some locations may even have lows in the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday night especially. We look to get back into the 60s early next week.