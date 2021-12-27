Weather Blog

Rainy Tuesday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Springlike weather continued to dip its toes into our state as we had near record highs for our Monday with breezy winds. We are tracking active weather for the final week of 2021 with multiple chances for rain.

Monday night: A chilly and mostly cloudy night will be on deck with lows dipping into the upper 30s. Areas to the north look to bottom out in the mid 30s while areas south will only be in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Have the rain jacket on hand as showers are likely throughout much of the day. Areas north of a Lafayette-Muncie line will have likely chances for mixed precipitation and snow showers. Heavy rain is possible at times, and there is also the concern for flooding. Showers will taper off throughout the nighttime hours.

Highs look to rise into the upper 40s to mid 50s across much of central Indiana. Northern Indiana will struggle to get into the 40s while areas in far southern Indiana look to hit the 60s once again.

Wednesday: Well above average temperatures continue into our Wednesday. Another system looks to push in during the latter half of the day. This will bring scattered shower chances for the late afternoon and nighttime hours.

Highs will only push into the low 40s.

8-Day Forecast: Cooler air will swing in for Thursday with highs in the low 40s. A quick rebound to the low 50s is then expected for New Year’s Eve (Friday). The start to 2022 at this time looks to be more on the wet side with highs in the mid 40s. Much colder air will then arrive going into early next week.