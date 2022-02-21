Weather Blog

Rainy Tuesday, then wintry mix chances to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a fantastic start to the week statewide, a roller coaster of a forecast is set to kick off starting Monday night. We are tracking literally everything from warm air and rain to cold and wintry mix chances.

A Flood Watch will be in effect from late Monday night until late Tuesday night.

Monday night: A balmy, breezy, and mainly cloudy February night will be on tap. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely well after sunset.

We’re also monitoring the threat for severe storms in the southwestern quarter of the state. Main threats are damaging winds and hail.

Temps will remain mild in the 50s overnight.

Tuesday: Rain will likely be ongoing to start your Tuesday. Isolated storms are possible during the day as well. Activity will eventually leave the state by the nighttime hours with clearing skies and much colder air to fly in right behind this system.

An isolated threat for strong to severe storms is in place for areas south of a Bloomington to Columbus line. The main threats are damaging winds and hail. The tornado threat sits south of a Washington-Salem, Indiana line.

Flooding concerns will rise for central and southern Indiana with lengthy durations of rain. Given also the fact we just had one to three inches of rain last Thursday, it won’t take much for some areas to work in flooding problems rather fast. One to two inches of rain is expected by the end of Tuesday, but locally higher amounts of up to 3″+ is possible.

Highs will once again rise into the 60s with breezy winds sticking around. Temperatures are set to fall very quickly after sunset.

Wednesday: Make sure to not put away the winter coat as it will be a lot colder for our Wednesday. We are only going to be in the mid 20s to start the day. Highs will only then sneak into the low to mid 30s.

8-Day Forecast: More active weather is set to slide in by late Wednesday with wintry mix chances. Wintry mix chances continue through much of our Thursday before activity moves out by early Friday. It is still too early to determine where the highest snow totals will occur at due to continued variability on where exactly the freezing line sets up at. Nonetheless, confidence is growing for an impactful winter system for Thursday. Below average temperatures are expected to linger into the weekend.