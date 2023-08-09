Rainy Wednesday night with flooding concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in for a wet Wednesday night with excessive rain issues.

Then, we look to work in another short dry stint before storms return by the beginning of the weekend.

A Flood Watch was in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday Eastern time.

Wednesday night: Heavy rainfall and will be the story with rumbles of thunder. Although much of Indiana is under a risk for isolated strong to severe storms, this threat is very low. If any storm turns stronger, wind and hail will be the threats.

We believe flooding is the primary concern as a whole with flash flooding possible. Much of central Indiana is looking at from up to 1 to 2 inches of rain. Locally higher amounts are possible. It is also worth noting that rainfall rates may exceed 2 inches per hour at times.

Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Thursday: We could see a few showers and storms to start our Thursday before we decrease cloud cover and activity for the remainder of the day. Even with temperatures only set to get into the low to mid 80s, it will stay quite humid.

Friday: A warm and humid end to the workweek is shaping up for our area. We can’t rule out a few showers and storms during the late morning and afternoon hours. Overall, most locations will stay dry for the daytime hours. That will change by late Friday night into early Saturday morning when the potential for a complex of storms will come into play from the northwest.

It is unclear with how this complex will evolve and its speed. At this time, there is a low severe risk in northwestern Indiana for damaging winds and hail, but an isolated tornado threat is in play. It is possible for this risk to move down into part of central Indiana. Stay tuned for further fine tuning of the details.

Highs look to rise into the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: The storm complex mentioned in the Friday forecast will likely linger into the first few hours of Saturday. Then, a few storms may develop Saturday afternoon. Highs through the upcoming weekend will be in the mid 80s. The muggy meter will be very high this weekend.