Weather Blog

Record breaking heat expected for Tuesday and Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are tracking storm chances through Monday evening before we gear up for the hottest stretch of weather in ten years here in central Indiana.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for all of central Indiana until 10 PM EDT.

Heat advisories also remain in effect for much of the state from now through Wednesday. Excessive heat warnings are also in place. There is the possibility for more of central Indiana to work in excessive heat warnings.

Monday night: Scattered showers and storm chances will stick around until mainly the nighttime hours. We will be watching the potential for strong to severe storms on top of dealing with the hot and humid air. A Slight Risk (level 2/5) of severe weather is in place across central Indiana while an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) sits in far northern Indiana. The primary threats are damaging winds and hail, but isolated tornadoes are also possible. Heavy rain and lightning are concerns with any storm, and localized flash flooding issues may arise.

Expect a night of record breaking warmth with lows only falling into the mid to upper 70s. Indy’s record warm low for tonight is 76° (1981).

Tuesday: Record breaking heat is on the way for our Tuesday. Indy’s record high for Tuesday, June 14th, is 94° (1954). Conditions will be quite miserable with very high humidity values leading way to peak heat index values over 105°. It is also important to reiterate that the last time Indy has seen high temps over 95° was in September 2013. This kind of hot weather is not typical for us, and it is important for you to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors. Highs look to soar into the mid to upper 90s.

Tuesday night will also feature record breaking warm low temperatures. Indy’s record warm low for Tuesday night is 74° (1981).

Wednesday: The miserable heat and humidity rolls on into our Wednesday with another afternoon of record breaking highs on tap. Indy’s record high for Wednesday, June 15th, is 94° (1952). Highs are set to climb back into the mid to upper 90s.

8-Day Forecast: Expect very hot temperatures to continue for our Thursday as highs hit the mid 90s. There is a chance for scattered storms on Thursday as well. Temperatures look to slightly back off as we go into the weekend. Humidity values also look to taper off gradually starting Friday and continuing into Saturday.