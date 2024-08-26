Record heat possible this week | Aug. 26, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Record heat possible heading into the work week. Some isolated showers and storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday but most of the week will be hot and dry.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine for the day today with high temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. This will be the third day in a row where high temperatures will reach the 90s. Mostly sunny skies expected humidity values a little uncomfortable but they will rise heading into Tuesday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT: A few clouds later tonight but if you are heading to the Pearl Jam concert up in Noblesville it will be incredibly mild and muggy. Overnight lows fall into the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: The hottest temperatures of the year will head this way for Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for partly cloudy skies on Tuesday hot and incredibly humid conditions. High temperatures near 96 for the afternoon which is 1 degree shy of a record high.

Heat indices or feels like temperatures will be between 102 and 107. There is an Excessive Heat Watch in place for Tuesday for most of central and northern sections of Indiana.

A spotty shower or thunderstorm will be possible Tuesday evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Some of the storms in northern Indiana may be on the stronger side with a low end severe weather risk.

WEDNESDAY: Another incredibly hot and humid afternoon on your Wednesday. We could see a few spotty showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon but most locations stay dry through much of the day. Some of the thunderstorms Wednesday may be on the stronger side with a marginal risk in play across the state.

High temperatures climb into the mid-90s and yet again could be awfully close to record heat. Heat indices or feels like temperatures on Wednesday will climb into the triple digits as well.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry on Thursday but still those high temperatures will be into the lower 90s. Best chance of rain will arrive on Friday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures climb to near 90.

Looks like the weekend we will see temperatures back into the 80s much closer to normal for this time of the year. Skies will be partly cloudy so dry conditions on both days.