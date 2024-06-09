Refreshing air builds in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana had some light sprinkles and clouds to deal with Saturday. Behind a cold front, refreshing air is pushing in with dew points in the pleasant category.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies to mostly sunny this afternoon. High temperatures near 80 degrees with afternoon wind gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will be the main story once again. Winds will also start to quiet down. Low temperatures in the mid-50s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with a north breeze still in place. High temperatures will be cooler than normal in the low 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A dry stretch continues through much of the week. Temperatures get into the mid-80s with a front drifting north on Wednesday. Late week many spots could make a run at 90 degrees with humidity also bouncing back. On Friday, a weak front drops into Indiana which will bring the isolated chance of a shower, but nothing widespread.