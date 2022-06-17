Weather Blog

Refreshing weekend ahead, then hot air returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A busy start to Friday was the story for those mainly south of interstate 70 with several severe thunderstorms producing tree damage. We would eventually see clearing skies with a gradual decrease in humidity, albeit having a warm afternoon. Enjoy terrific weather for Father’s Day weekend before the heat and humidity return.

Friday night: A much cooler airmass is set to move in with lows finally exiting the 70s. Numbers are expected to fall into the mid 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: After a cool start to our Saturday, we will launch into the best weather day of this extended forecast. Abundant sunshine, very low humidity, and near average temperatures call for a wonderful Saturday afternoon! Highs will only top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Father’s Day: The pleasant weather trend rolls on into Father’s Day. If you have any outdoor plans with dad, enjoy another comfortable afternoon with bright skies. Highs are expected to rise into the low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: We will unfortunately see our marvelous weather trend come to a quick halt as hot air re-emerges to begin the new workweek. Although humidity values look to stay on the lower side for Monday, highs will climb towards the 90° mark. Stifling conditions really lock in by next Tuesday to officially begin summer, and this is likely to be our warmest start to summer in ten years. The next best chance for rain and storms will not be until next Wednesday. Overall, this forecast is mainly dry for the most part.