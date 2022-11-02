Weather Blog

Remainder of workweek dry and warm, windy and wet Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stubborn cloud cover made it difficult for part of the state to warm-up throughout our Wednesday. Brighter and well above normal temperatures are in line through Friday before we focus on an active Saturday.

Wednesday night: Enjoy another quiet and cool night under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s.

Thursday: A magnificent above average and bright fall day is ahead for our Thursday. We won’t have to worry about any morning fog or lingering cloud cover. Highs look to tap into the low 70s for much of the state.

Friday: Even warmer temperatures are expected to end the workweek as we start to see some cloud cover enter back into the picture. Winds will also begin to pick up and become breezy with gusts up to 20-25 MPH. Highs look to push into the mid 70s. It is worth noting that Indy will not be too far off from the record high of 78° (2003).

8-Day Forecast: The increase in cloud cover and winds from Friday will open the door on the return of shower chances for Saturday. Winds will also become much stronger with gusts pushing up to 40 MPH, and confidence could increase for even higher gusts. Expect scattered showers through Saturday with lingering rain chances into Sunday and Monday. Although we’ll work in a cooldown, it will not be a significant one as temperatures will still hover in the upper 60s going into early next week.