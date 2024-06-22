Remaining hot for Saturday, showers and storms early tomorrow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — June has been a quiet month for central Indiana with rainfall. Showers and storms will bring much-needed relief to the forecast early Sunday.

TODAY: Another hot one is expected. Partly cloudy will grace our skies most of the day with dew points still in the uncomfortable category. Winds will be out of the southwest and sustained at 10-15 mph this afternoon. High temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

TONIGHT: A quiet and partly cloudy start to the night. A line of showers and storms will move through central Indiana in the early AM. Isolated strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out mainly north. Low temperatures in the mid-70s.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms continue into the breakfast hours. Spotty showers and storms will continue along the cold front through the morning. Partly cloudy skies are expected through the afternoon with redeveloping isolated strong storms in southeastern Indiana. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Comfortable air moves in briefly for Monday before humidity builds on Tuesday. Another storm chance needs to be monitored Tuesday night into Wednesday. High temperatures after this system will remain in the 80s for the rest of the week.